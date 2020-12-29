Maker (MKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $570.46 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $571.95 or 0.02135614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OasisDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Maker has a market capitalization of $570.46 million and $44.81 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maker has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 997,402 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, CoinMex, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX, Kyber Network, BitMart, Bibox, OKEx, HitBTC, Radar Relay, OasisDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

