Mark Zuckerberg Sells 44,750 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total transaction of $11,975,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total transaction of $11,988,077.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total transaction of $15,394,500.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,105 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $14,889,154.95.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $15,502,500.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,560 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.67, for a total value of $13,015,745.20.

On Monday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $15,619,603.14.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total value of $15,798,937.50.

On Monday, November 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total value of $17,091,360.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50.

FB traded up $9.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $277.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,429,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,557,580. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.03. The company has a market cap of $788.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.33.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.