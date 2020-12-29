Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Mitchell Gaynor Sells 19,428 Shares

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

