Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Mitchell Gaynor Sells 19,428 Shares

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.