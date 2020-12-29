Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $2.00 on Monday, reaching $150.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.00. Match Group has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.39, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,243 shares of company stock worth $8,943,179 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,007,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

