Matinas BioPharma (NYSE:MTNB) Shares Down 6.2%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 3,839,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,306,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $175.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSE:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

