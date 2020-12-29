Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NYSE:MAXR traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 749,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,705. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $97,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

