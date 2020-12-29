MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce sales of $190.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the highest is $193.22 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $70.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $474.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $755.70 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $761.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MXL. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $119,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,282.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $919,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MaxLinear by 7.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MaxLinear by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 436,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.70, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

