MCP Income Opportunities Trust (MOT.AX) (MOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

MCP Income Opportunities Trust (MOT.AX) (ASX:MOT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from MCP Income Opportunities Trust (MOT.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

