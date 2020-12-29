Melon (MLN) Market Cap Reaches $41.59 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Melon has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for approximately $28.15 or 0.00104300 BTC on exchanges. Melon has a total market cap of $41.59 million and $6.09 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00042579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00285829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00028312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.57 or 0.02091645 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,204 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.