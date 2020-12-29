Memex Inc. (OEE.V) (CVE:OEE) Shares Down 33.3%

Memex Inc. (OEE.V) (CVE:OEE)’s share price fell 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 559,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 201,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14.

About Memex Inc. (OEE.V) (CVE:OEE)

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for its customers in the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors worldwide. The company primarily offers MERLIN, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing analytics in real time comprising overall equipment effectiveness.

