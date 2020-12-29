MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS MRPRF opened at $9.28 on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

