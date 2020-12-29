MetaHash Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $562,155.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00026796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00143936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00208706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.14 or 0.00603965 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00325904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00055578 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,453,522,154 coins and its circulating supply is 2,284,164,290 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

