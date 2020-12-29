MEXC Token Price Down 35.8% Over Last 7 Days (MEXC)

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded down 26% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One MEXC Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and WhiteBit. MEXC Token has a total market cap of $48,556.63 and $1,163.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MEXC Token has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MEXC Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00042946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00285886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.21 or 0.02096993 BTC.

MEXC Token Profile

MEXC is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token’s total supply is 1,516,835,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,549,908 tokens. MEXC Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEXC Token’s official website is mexc.life . MEXC Token’s official message board is medium.com/mexc-life . The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MEXC Token

MEXC Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and WhiteBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEXC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEXC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEXC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEXC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEXC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.