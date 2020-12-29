Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX)’s share price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 224,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 207,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.30 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.

About Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX)

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Las Minas project consists of six mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mexican Gold Corp. and changed its name to Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.