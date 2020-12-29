MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $832.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $287,395.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,258.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,198. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $84,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 47.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 279.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

