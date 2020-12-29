Midas (MIDAS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.61 Million

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00009988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market cap of $3.61 million and $6,295.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00141758 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 338,027.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00026006 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.