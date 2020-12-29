MidasProtocol (MAS) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. One MidasProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $171,420.37 and $5,543.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00141271 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00196369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00604057 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00326653 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00055503 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

