Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.18. Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20.

Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) Company Profile (CVE:MPT)

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.