MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.45 million, a PE ratio of 115.82 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

