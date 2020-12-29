Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MLR stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $433.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $168.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 58,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.