Mining Core Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $177,902.00 (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Mining Core Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a market capitalization of $348,283.14 and $177,902.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mining Core Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00135010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00613165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00150174 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00326021 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00057288 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 tokens. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

Mining Core Coin Token Trading

Mining Core Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mining Core Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mining Core Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mining Core Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mining Core Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.