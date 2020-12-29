Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,920.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for $24.47 or 0.00093378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $19,920.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00143809 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00211253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.00615514 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00333563 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00056160 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 96,331 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.