Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 2,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97.

About Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF)

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

