Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.07

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.07 and traded as low as $41.30. Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 320,379 shares trading hands.

MTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £617.10 million and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.07.

In other Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) news, insider Philippa Couttie purchased 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £2,144.67 ($2,802.03).

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

