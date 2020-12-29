Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Stock Price Down 0%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53.

About Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.