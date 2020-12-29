Mixin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $651,451.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Mixin token can now be purchased for approximately $124.81 or 0.00470801 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $66.01 million and $651,451.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mixin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,882 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.