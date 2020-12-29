MixMarvel (MIX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $263,041.00

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. MixMarvel has a market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $263,041.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Bithumb Global, BitMax and Hotbit. In the last week, MixMarvel has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00043341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00289814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00028793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.57 or 0.02137250 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,596,619,162 tokens. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MixMarvel Token Trading

MixMarvel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Hotbit, BitMax, Bithumb and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.