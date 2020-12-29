Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,080,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,524,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,984,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $667,356.48.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $1,542,021.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $1,237,590.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $1,758,302.28.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total transaction of $3,117,123.06.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $699,362.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $2,509,314.58.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $892,800.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,665,581.40.

MRNA opened at $111.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.77 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Moderna by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Moderna by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

