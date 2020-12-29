Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

MONRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

