MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $790,641.14 and $1,137.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 209,899,268 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

