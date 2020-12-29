Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment also reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNR. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.60. 6,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,131. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

