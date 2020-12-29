Morgan Stanley Acquires 271,129 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,719,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,963,000 after purchasing an additional 758,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 143,593 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 130,281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 75,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 153,588 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

MDRX stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,850 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

