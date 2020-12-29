Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on PAE (NYSE:PAE)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PAE (NYSE:PAE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE PAE opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. PAE has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

PAE (NYSE:PAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.64 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the period. PAE comprises 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

