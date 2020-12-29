Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.16

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $6.28. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 134,312 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 864.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,176,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

