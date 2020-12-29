Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 369.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 379,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 202.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 243,470 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 167.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 242,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,381,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,113.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,345,589.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

