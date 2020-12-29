Morgan Stanley Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Nordson worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 541,537.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 541,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 117.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after acquiring an additional 438,053 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordson by 1,657.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 132,589 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 14.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 992,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,796,000 after acquiring an additional 127,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nordson by 136.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,897 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $198.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.58 and a 200-day moving average of $195.66. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

