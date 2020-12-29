Morgan Stanley Has $6.55 Million Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of SPX worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,130,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,437,000 after purchasing an additional 427,778 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in SPX by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 647,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 121,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after acquiring an additional 49,732 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in SPX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SPX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In related news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

