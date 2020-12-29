Morgan Stanley Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,780,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 160,135 shares during the last quarter. EMS Capital LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $28,030,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 727,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

