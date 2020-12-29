Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Morningstar has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MORN stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,088. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.96.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

In other news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total transaction of $262,193.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,860.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.33, for a total transaction of $234,298.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,192.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,680 shares of company stock valued at $60,096,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

