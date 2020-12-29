Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $226.45

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $226.45 and last traded at $226.14, with a volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.63.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.96. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 28,768 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $5,626,445.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,702,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,343,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 31,144 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,643,015.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,680 shares of company stock worth $60,096,967. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Morningstar by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 416.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.