Morpheus Labs Market Cap Hits $8.78 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00043118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00286171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00028382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $565.68 or 0.02125242 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 733,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.