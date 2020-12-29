Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.87.

NYSE MSI opened at $169.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.89. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 779,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,229,000 after purchasing an additional 145,362 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 545.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 45.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 20.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

