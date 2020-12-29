Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (MCG.V) (CVE:MCG) Trading Down 25%

Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (MCG.V) (CVE:MCG) dropped 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 141,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 154,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (MCG.V) (CVE:MCG)

Melco China Resorts (Holding) Limited develops and operates ski resorts in China. Its portfolio includes Sun Mountain Yabuli, Sky Mountain Beidahu, The Lotus Mountain Club, Adventure Mountain Changchun, and Star Mountain Beijing resort properties in Beijing, Heilongjiang Province, and Jilin Province.

