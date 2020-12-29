Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Movado Group worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Movado Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 707,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 191,970 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Movado Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 536,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 34,601 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

MOV opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $22.02.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

