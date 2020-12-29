MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report sales of $32.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MTBC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.06 million and the lowest is $31.96 million. MTBC posted sales of $15.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTBC will report full-year sales of $105.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.04 million to $106.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $131.59 million, with estimates ranging from $125.45 million to $136.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MTBC.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million.

MTBC stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. MTBC has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $123.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $336,902.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,650,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,740,686.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,771 shares of company stock valued at $801,032. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MTBC by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in MTBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MTBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in MTBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MTBC by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

