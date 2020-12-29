Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will announce sales of $128.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $133.50 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $116.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $497.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.29 million to $506.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $578.54 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $609.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE MYE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.48. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47.

In related news, Director William A. Foley acquired 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $38,722.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares in the company, valued at $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,724 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,082,000 after buying an additional 177,023 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Myers Industries by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 418,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Myers Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Myers Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

