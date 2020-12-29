Myovant Sciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,321 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,716 call options.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 155,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,878 shares of company stock worth $1,299,600. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $1,637,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 133.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 463,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

