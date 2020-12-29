N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Shares Gap Up to $61.40

Shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.40, but opened at $64.20. N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) shares last traded at $60.10, with a volume of 2,137,672 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £178.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.61.

In other N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) news, insider Rachel Izzard purchased 57,377 shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £34,999.97 ($45,727.68).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

