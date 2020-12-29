Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $97.19 and last traded at $99.39. 960,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 828,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.26.

Specifically, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $92,219.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 575,392 shares in the company, valued at $53,275,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,185 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $796,819.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 812,030 shares of company stock valued at $64,735,063 in the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Natera by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

