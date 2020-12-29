National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$445.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$443.00 to C$445.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$445.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$429.69.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock opened at C$440.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$431.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$394.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of C$252.00 and a 1 year high of C$444.49. The company has a market cap of C$59.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.11.
In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
