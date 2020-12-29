National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$445.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$443.00 to C$445.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$445.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$429.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock opened at C$440.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$431.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$394.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of C$252.00 and a 1 year high of C$444.49. The company has a market cap of C$59.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3644742 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

